From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly killed three farmers at Ijugbere in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, have arrested four suspects over Thursday’s killing of two officers of the corps and burning of the agency’s operational vehicle and motorcycles at Ago Sanusi in Owo LGArea of the state. It was gathered that the suspected herders allegedly killed the farmers in the forest on Saturday night.

Two vigilantes were Thursday night killed in the same area by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Akin Olotu in a text message, described the killing of the farmers as unfortunate, saying, “those blaming Governor Akeredolu for saying the illegal occupants should vacate the forest should bury their heads in shame.”

However, Police Public Relations Officer,Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Meanwhile the Commander Of Amotekun corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, at a press conference in Akure, said that four suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of a farmer and a member of the vigilance group in the village.

Adeleye who did not reveal the identities of the suspects due to ongoing investigations, said the suspects were arrested inside a forest reserve in the state.