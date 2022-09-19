From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in an attack on Tse Ngban community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, according to locals, occured on Sunday night, when the invading herdsmen suddenly stormed the village while the people were preparing to retire to bed.

A local who simply gave his name as Jonah said volley of gunshots were heard within the community, a development which made the people to run helter skelter for safety.

“Yesterday evening, Fulani attacked Tse Ngban under Nyiev council Ward of Guma local government area. The attack which left some people dead and others injured was absolutely unprovoked.

“From what I’m hearing, many people were killed and several others have been injured while the village has now been deserted by the locals for fear of another attack.

“The people of that had no known issue with Fulani at all. That’s why we are surprised that they could attack us that way,” Jonah said.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report however, said three persons were killed in the attack.

“Three person’s were killed in an attack at Guma, corpses have been removed to BSUTH while investigation is ongoing,” Anene said.