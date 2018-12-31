Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were ambushed and killed, while two others sustained gunshots injuries on Sunday night after they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Nding village, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects were attacked at about 6pm while riding in a Peugeot 504 station wagon as they were returning home.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident, said the attention of the police command was drawn to the incident by one Samson Bitrus.

“On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received a distress call from Samson Bitrus of Gwom Nding village that on the same date at about 1800hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 station wagon on the way to Nding village.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State command, CP Austin I Agbonlahor, having received the information, immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of the crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left.

“At the scene of crime, three persons were seen motionless and were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the Hospital.”

He said out of the three persons that were injured, one died while receiving treatment in hospital.

Tyopev noted that two other injured persons were responding to treatment in hospital and advised the citizens to report any suspicious movement around them.

“The citizens are advised to go about their lawful businesses and volunteer information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face the full weight of the law.”

He said investigation had commenced to uncover those who were behind the dastardly act.