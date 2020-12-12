From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
At least four persons have been reportedly killed and seven others injured during a violent attack by suspected herdsmen on Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.
The attack, which occurred around 11pm on Friday night, also left several people scampering for safety.
Governor Samuel Ortom who paid an on-the-spot visit to the scene of the attack on Saturday disclosed that the armed herdsmen in their usual guerrilla pattern struck at 11pm when the people were asleep.
He listed those who were killed to include Timothy Emberga Akwa, Innocent Akwa, Terhemba Emberga Akwa and another man identified as Orban.
Also, Veronica Akwa, a 27-year-old mother of three and wife of one of the deceased who was shot in her waist and foot, was among those who are currently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).
Speaking with newsmen at the scene of the attack, the governor condemned the barbaric act, saying only a few weeks ago, the herders came without cattle and killed a husband and wife at Tse-Tyohemba, in the same Makurdi axis. The governor, who commended the efforts of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies, explained that security operatives were able to trail and apprehend three of the assailants who master- minded the former attack.
Ortom, however, assured the people that security had been beefed up to ensure 24-hour vigilance in the affected area to prevent a reoccurrence of the ugly development and urged people of the affected communities to cooperate with security operatives.
