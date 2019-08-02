Magnus Eze, Enugu

Suspected herdsmen have killed yet another Catholic priest, Reverend Father Paul Offu, in Enugu State.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu on its Facebook page said that priest was shot dead Thursday evening by “some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous Fulani herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Fr. Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and, until his death, was the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka.

His death comes on the heels of recent attack on Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area, on Wednesday, July 17, by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to obey their instruction to stop his car.

Daily Sun gathered that the priest sustained gunshot injuries and is currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

Before this period, another priest in the diocese, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, was kidnapped and gruesomely murdered.

Meanwhile, official reactions are yet to come from the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga, and the Enugu State Police Command.