From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four persons, including a traditional ruler have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in two local government areas of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that the traditional ruler, Chief Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula were killed in Tse Zoola, Makurdi local government area of Benue State while two other people were killed around 8pm same Wednesday at Mbayer-Yandev Council Ward of Guma local government area.

Speaking when Governor Samuel Ortom paid a condolence visit to The Zoola on Wednesday evening, eldest man in the community, Pa Aho Zoola disclosed that the armed herdsmen attacked the villagers at about 2am when the people were fast asleep, and killed the two people.

He said further that the attack was without any provocation whatsoever.

When the Governor who was returning from a burial in the area asked if they had rustled herdsmen’s cows in the past, elder Aho said there was nothing like that saying his people had never had any issues with the herdsmen even when their herds graze on their crops.

The governor who sympathized with the villagers many of whom have been displaced from their homes, promised that he would do everything possible to get security agencies deployed to the area.

Meanwhile, council Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba who confirmed the attack on Mbayer-Yandev community disclosed to newsmen by telephone that the incident occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday.

“It happened at about 8pm though my attention was drawn to the incident at 9pm that Fulani herdsmen invaded Mbayer-Yandev, Council Ward, killing two persons and injuring three others who have been moved to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, for treatment.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached at the time of this report.