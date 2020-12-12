From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least four persons have been reported killed and seven others injured during a violent attack by suspected militia herdsmen on Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack which occured around 11pm Friday night also left several people scampering for safety.

Governor Samuel Ortom who paid an on the spot visit to the scene of the attack on Saturday disclosed that the armed herdsmen in their usual guerrila pattern struck by 11pm when the people were asleep.

He listed those who were killed to include Timothy Emberga Akwa, Innocent Akwa, Terhemba Emberga Akwa and an in-law identified as Orban.

Also, Veronica Akwa, a 27 year old mother of three and wife of one of the deceased victims was shot on her waist and foot was among those who are currently recieving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

Speaking with newsmen at the scene of the attack, the Governor condemned the barbaric act saying only a few weeks ago, the herders came without cattle and killed a husband and wife at Tse-Tyohemba, in the same axis of Makurdi.

The Governor who commended the efforts of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and other security agencies explained that security operatives were able to trail and apprehended three of the assailants in the former attack.

Ortom however assured the people that security had been beefed up to ensure 24 hours vigilance in the affected area to prevent a re-occurence of the ugly development and urged people of the affected communities to cooperate with security operatives.

The Governor who also addressed the people at Adaka said enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state must continue no matter what armed the opposition from herders.