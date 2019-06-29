WOLE BALOGUN, Ado -Ekiti

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly macheted an hunter to death in Orin Ekiti.

The deceased hunter, Emmanuel Ilori was said to have been killed at midnight while hunting games with some of his colleagues.

The tragedy happened barely 24hrs after a lady was murdered in Ise Ekiti.

Narrating how Ilori was murdered, one the hunters, Adeniyi Ajayi who was in the bush when the incident occurred explained that they met the herdsmen numbering about thirty in the abandoned piggery farm in the town and when they attempted to inquire what they were doing in the farm the herdsmen opened fire on them and that resulted in the death of Mr Ilori.

Ajayi said: ” the herdsmen were kidnappers using the forest as hide out”

“Subsequently the corpse of the hunter had been taken away by security officers for further investigation”.

During a visit to the scene items such as knife, cutlass, dagger, and slippers were recovered.

People of Orin community have staged a protest over the incident.

They called on government to take pragmatic measures to check the menace of herdsmen.

The protesters who were sobbing made burn fire on the streets of the community to show their grievances over the killing.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, High chief Francis Falua and Chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr kolawole Rotimi explained that one pregnant woman was also allegedly killed by same herdsmen last year.

They appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to wade into the matter before it get out of hands added that the herdsmen have been attacking farmers and feed their cattles with their farm produce.

The police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State , Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident and said a man haunt has been launched to arrest the perpetrators.