Paul Osuyi, Asaba

AN Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) whose real identity is yet to be ascertained, has allegedly been shot dead by rampaging herdsmen at Umuachi Afor community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Community sources said the deceased who was attached to Ashaka police divisional headquarters, had led a team of operatives to hunt a herdsman suspected to be behind a series of kidnappings in the area when he was killed.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, while confirming the incident, said: “We had a situation where someone was abducted and that took our men into the bush in search of the hoodlums.

“On their way, they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen who in fact opened fire on the police rescue team. In the process, the ASP was hit by bullets.”

He said the victim died at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

Aniamaka did not disclose the identity of the deceased police officer on the grounds that “his family is not yet aware of the development.”

He added that “there is reinforcement into the bush, and we are getting support from the local vigilante team.”