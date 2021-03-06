From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two farmers have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Isaba-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The killing allegedly took place on Friday evening when the farmers were said to have had a confrontation with the herders, which escalated into bloodshed.

A resident of the town confirmed the two victims as an individual popularly known as Jisoro, and the other a security guard at a construction company.

The assailants were said to have fled after killing the victims.

Speaking more on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that a crisis between local farmers and nomadic herders led to the death of the two persons.

Abutu stated that it was a confrontation between the farmers and people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen called Bororo, who are alleged to have been terrorising the Ipao-Oke Ako-Irele axis of the council area.

Abutu added that the deceased’s’ corpses have been recovered and deposited in the morgue at Ikole General Hospital.

‘There was a crisis between some farmers and Bororo herders. In the process, there were casualties,’ the police spokesman said.

‘The police were contacted and operatives have been deployed to that axis to maintain peace.

‘Meanwhile investigation has already commenced to unravel the reason for the crisis and to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

‘Corpses of the victims had already been deposited in the morgue.”

Abutu said police commissioner Babatunde Mobayo has called for calm, saying his men are on the trail of the suspected killers.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe, said the victims were declared missing on Friday, having gone to farm and refused to return home, which fueled speculation that something terrible must have happened to them.

Akomolafe said the incident was reported to the police and Amotekun, who assembled their operatives and went to their farm where the victims were found dead.

‘Upon inquiry, we learnt that the victims fought with the Bororo herders for coming to harvest Bee’s honey in their farms on Wednesday, which degerated to exchange of fisticuffs,’ he said.

‘In a reprisal attack, the Bororo herders were said to have come back to the farm again on Friday and shot the two men dead’