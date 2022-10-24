From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed two people at Tse Igbur in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

This is barely one week after suspected herders attacked Gbeji community in Ukum local government area of the state and killed 36 persons including women and children.

A leader from the community, Mr Joseph Anawah said the incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday.

Anawah said the two persons were riding on a motorcycle when they were shot dead by people suspected to be herders.

Anawah said: “Today, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at about 6 pm Mr Aondona Saai and Mr Avalumun Ukerchia Adaa all of Tse-Igbur in Ukemberagya of Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council ward of Logo LGA were murdered by armed herdsmen at Tse Ikem on the road near Anawah settlement between Chembe and Anyiin road.

Anawah alleged that the attack and killing occurred near a checkpoint at Arufu town.

Chairman of Logo LG, Salome Tor confirmed the killing, saying that killing has been going on in her area since August.

“The one on Sunday involved two men and a lady who was on motorcycles they were ambushed, the incident happened around 5 pm, not even night.

“They shot them and butchered them. But the lady among them fled into the bush, she was the one that came to inform us.”

The chairman who noted that combined security men comprising of military, police and agro rangers had been patrolling the area called the need to station more officers in the area as according to her the suspected herders always hide in the bush to monitor their movement.

When contacted, police spokeswoman Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive a report of the attack.