Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday wrecked havoc in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where they gunned down two members of the community’s local vigilance group.

The incident led to chaos in the area as youths of the community protested and blocked the busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, disrupting traffic and other economic activities for several hours.

The protesting youths who vowed to retaliate the death of their colleagues, were later dispersed by security operatives before normal socio-economic activities were restored.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased vigilante members and others had stormed the bushes in search of a kidnapped woman and her daughter, when they were intercepted by gun wielding men suspected to be herdsmen.

A local source claimed that there was ensuing exchange of fire between the herdsmen and the local security operatives who just alighted from a vehicle, adding however that the herdsmen who were better positioned for war had the upper hand.

The source said the local security operatives were caught unawares as the hoodlums aimed directly at them, spraying them with bullets which left the two of them death, with another one being shot in the leg.

According to the source, one of the dead victims simply identified as Emeka, was one of the leaders of the vigilante in Okpanam.

Public Relation Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, saying that the two vigilante members who were unarmed were chased and shot dead by suspected hoodlums.

While disclosing that the whereabouts of the kidnapped victim was still unknown, she said the killers of the vigilante members are still at large.

“The vigilante members were in search of a woman and her daughter who abducted earlier by the suspected kidnappers,” she confirmed.