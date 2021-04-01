From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A suspected highway armed robber has been reportedly killed during a gun battle with the Police on Makurdi-Lafia road.

According to the Benue State Police Command, a gang of armed robbers whose modus operandi is to rob commuters on the highway in military or police uniform had, as usual stormed the Makurdi-Lafia highway early hours of Wednesday and started robbing people.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, the armed robbers, on sighting the police who had responded to a distress call, wasted no time in opening fire on them.

“Following reports about regrouping of armed robbers and attacks on Makurdi-Lafia road,

more police teams were deployed to the route for routine patrols.

“On 31/03/2021 at about 0010thrs, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and Police uniforms robbing commuters of theirs belongings.

“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were over powered by police response and repelled to a nearby bush.

The PPRO disclosed further that during the gun duel with the Police, one of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was confirmed dead.

“Corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital morgue while investigation is still in progress,” Anene said.