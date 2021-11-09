From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nemesis caught up with a suspected kidnapper, who disguised as a madman, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday as he was set ablaze by angry mob after he abducted a toddler.

The incident, which occurred in Oke-Ado area of the city, caused commotion in the area as many people rushed to the area to catch a glimpse of the suspect.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said: “We have been seeing this suspect in this area and we all thought he’s a madman. But today, we saw a Toyota Venza that parked by the roadside. It was not usual. However, we were surprised that this man walked to where the car was parked. The occupiers of the car discussed with him and he went away.

“Then, we suspected something and we started monitoring the madman. Then, he went out of sight. We still kept our eyes on the Toyota Venza. Not quite long, we saw this madman, holding a toddler, and moving very fast to where the car was parked.

“We stood up raised the alarm. Then, when the madman was about to deliver the toddler to the man in in the car, people around and commercial motorcyclists stepped in and rescued the baby.

“Then, the Venza zoomed off. The madman also ran inside into a tunnel in the area. But people made fire at the mouth of the tunnel and smoked him out. When he came out, the mob searched his body and found Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, a knife, and names of six persons on a sheet of paper, out of which two names were said to have been marked ‘killed’.”

Another eyewitness stated that the mob thereafter descended on the purported madman, and beat him to a pulp, before setting him ablaze. The mob ensured that he died before many of them left the scene, opposite Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Liberty Stadium) at Oke-Ado.