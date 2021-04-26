From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 32-year old man, one David Isaac Mojo has been arrested in Sapele, Delta State while allegedly attempting to collect ransom to free a kidnapped victim, Peter Okologo.

Mojo who is a member of a syndicate that allegedly kidnapped the 26-year old victim in Warri, had already demanded a ransom of N1 million from the distraught relatives.

Okologo was whisked away in the presence of his girlfriend by gunmen in military uniform. They shot sporadically ostensibly to ward off resistance.

Confirming the arrest on Monday, acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe stated two of the suspected gunmen that led the gang to kidnap Okologo had earlier be arrested in Warri.

He stated that upon the arrest of Mojo at the point of ransom collection, another suspect simply identified as Alason escaped “with a black Toyota Camry registration number unknown,” adding that the victim was rescued by the police.

According to him, the two suspects – Ejiro John (25) and Kingsley Omagbemi (25), earlier arrested, led investigators to Sapele where Mojo was billed to collect the ransom.

“Both of them were the ones who led the kidnappers to the victim house where he was kidnapped. Policemen visited the scene and recovered three empty shells.

“After thorough investigation and interrogation, the two suspects led the police team to Sapele, where the DPO Sapele Division CSP Harrison Nwabuisi also mobilized men from Sapele Division and joined forces with men of ‘A’ Division Warri.

“David Isaac Mojo of no 12 Akintola Street, Sapele was arrested at the kidnappers den. He had already demanded the sum of N1 million as ransom. He was arrested as he came out to collect the said ransom,” he stated.