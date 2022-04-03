From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A 29-year-old James Michael, (also known as Biggy) who has been on Delta Police Command’s wanted list, has been arrested in Igbide community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested following a botched kidnapped of a victim by a five-man gang operating in a blue color Toyota Camry.

State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this, said on Friday, April 1 at about 0430hrs, a distressed call was received from an anonymous caller in Igbide community, that some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five (5) operating in a blue color Toyota Camry suspected to be conveying an abducted victim was spotted heading towards an isolated bush path in Igbide.

Consequently, the DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Obaware swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of Police/vigilantes in search of the vehicle to rescue the victim and arrest the hoodlums.

He said that the hoodlums upon noticing that the Police were closing up on them attempted to relocate the victim but were met with a stiff resistance from the Police.

One of the suspects James Michael that has been on the Command’s wanted list was arrested while others escaped.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect is among the syndicate that kidnapped a woman (name withheld) early this year in Oleh and also part of the syndicate that attacked policemen in Idu roundabout about two months ago.

The Victim (name withheld) who was rescued unhurt stated that he was kidnapped at Otor-Owhe community in Isoko North Council Area on Tuesday, March 29, at about 1522hrs.

Edafe said that the victim has been reunited with his family while manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

In a related development, on Thursday, March 31, at about 1145hrs, the Command raider’s operatives raided suspected cultists hideouts in Udu/Otu-Jeremi of Udu and Ughelli south LGA’S.

During the raid, 10 suspected cultists were arrested with 101 wraps of SK, 4 packs of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 10mg of substances suspected to be cocaine.

Similarly, on Friday, April 1, at about 0825hours, Raider’s operatives while acting on credible information raided Ogbe-Ogonogo market area and glory land both in Asaba, Oshimili South LGA and arrested a suspected drug baron named Amadu Musa ‘m’ age 55yrs and four other male suspects.

During the raid, 436 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 30 packets of tramadol and some other illicit drugs were recovered.

Edafe said that investigation is ongoing on the matters.