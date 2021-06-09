By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at the Agege area of Lagos as an angry mob set ablaze a suspected kidnapper, while another was rescued by the police.

While the police attempted to rescue the kidnap suspects, the angry mammoth crowd pelted them with stones and other dangerous weapons, but they were able to rescue one of suspects.

It was gathered that two occupants of a White Golf car were seen loitering around Mulero Bus stop Agege area of the State and the residents, who suspected that they were kidnappers, raised the alarm which attracted some motor touts who attacked the occupants before other passersby joined in the attack.

A witness, Felicia Maduagwu, said: “You know there have been rumours that kidnappers have invaded Lagos, so people are apprehensive. I can’t say if the two guys were kidnappers or not, but before we knew what was happening, many people had gathered and started attacking them with daggers, cutlasses, sone, bottles and other weapons.

“It was while they were attacking the victims that the police raced to the scene to rescue them and hell was let loose as the mob, numbering over 1,000, resisted the police and attacked them with everything at their disposal. The police made a retreat and called for reinforcement. But before the reinforcement could respond, one of them had been set ablaze. However, one of them was rescued, but I doubt if he will survive as he received serious machete cuts all over his body.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Command has commenced investigation into the killing.