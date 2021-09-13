From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of the party in Edo South Senatorial District, Owere Dickson Imasogie, has been reportedly abducted alongside his driver in the early hours of today.

‎He was said to be on his way to his farm when he was seized by suspected kidnappers at about 7 am.

“He was kidnapped in his farm around Obada area in Uhunmwonde local government area. He was with his driver when the incident happened”, a source close to the family, however, said.

At the time of filing this report, the police was yet to confirm or make any statement on the incident but a group, Edo State Decide Movement, in a statement, called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to rescue the old man.

“We are just informed that our daddy, mentor and a renowned philanthropist whose philanthropic gesture is indeed exceptional in person of Sir Chief Dickson Imasogie, ( Edo South PDP Leader ) and others, have just been kidnapped on their way to the farm this morning along Benin Agbor road.

“As matter of urgency, we call on the state government Godwin Obaseki to take a drastic action as to rescue the father to all and others from the hands of the hoodlums or kidnappers who are enemies of progress in our dear state”, the statement said.

