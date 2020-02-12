Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Wife of the Onojie of Ewatto kingdom in Esan South East local government of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Ikhumhen 11, Queen Florence Ikhumhen, has been reportedly kidnapped with one of her daughters by gunmen.

The queen who was said to have recently retired as the principal of Itohan Grammar School, Benin City, was said to have been kidnapped on Sunday night along with her daughter at her residence around Jemilla area of Benin by gunmen who shot sporadically into the air before taking away their victims.

It was learnt that the gunmen who were armed with AK 47 rifles, came with a speed boat through the Ikpoba River and after the abduction of the queen and her daughter, also left through the same route.

The incident which was said to have been reported to the Ikpoba Hill police station immediately, has reportedly devastated the Onojie, His Royal Highness Ikhumhen 11, and the entire Ewatto kingdom.

Sources said the kidnappers have been making contact with the palace and their close family members but the amount of money they are demanding as ransom was not mentioned.

Confirming the incident, Edo State police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had been informed of the incident by the DPO, Ikpoba Hill Division, adding that investigation was ongoing.

‎