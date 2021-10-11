Suspected kidnappers have attacked Ngurore Police station in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa and abducted a nursing mother in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development yesterday, said the criminal gang attacked the station at about 2am, yesterday, but no casualty was recorded.

“The suspected kidnappers targeted one Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawo B, a resident of Ngurore town in Yola South LGA.

“The criminals were in two groups; one attacked the police station to divert the attention of security operatives, while another group attacked Alhaji Umaru’s house and kidnapped his wife, Hauwa Umaru, and her daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Barde, has ordered the deployment of operational asset, including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Crack Squad and Anti-Kidnapping units to Ngurore,” he said.

Nguroje said the operational units were expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations, to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.

He said the commissioner assured that the command was committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.

He called on citizens to report any suspicious person(s) around their neighbourhood to security agencies.

