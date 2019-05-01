Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected kidnappers terrorising Elele-Ndele Rumuji axis of East West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have attacked a commercial bus with passengers aboard.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen ambushed the interstate commercial bus, which was travelling out of the state at the boundary between Rumuji and Ndele communities, whisked away the passengers at gunpoint.

A source, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the bandits struck at about 6:30 am.

The source identified as George Omuka, disclosed that an intervention came from military men deployed to a company within the neighbourhood. The soldiers dislodge the bandits, who had already escaped with the victims into the bush.

Also, two persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected cultists in a renewed cult war in Mbodo Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

It could not be ascertained, if the persons killed were cultists or innocent individuals.

Efforts to get the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for confirmation failed, because he did not return the text messages sent to him.