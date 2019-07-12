Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Daughter of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was yesterday reportedly shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Ore, headquarters of

Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the deceased was coming from the Lagos end of the Benin/Ore road when her car was attacked by the kidnappers who were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police command, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were kidnappers who also engaged in armed robbery.

The PPRO informed that the incident happened between Kajola and Ore, adding that Mrs Olakunrin was the only one killed in the incident.

He said three vehicles including a luxurious bus belonging to the Young Shall Grow Motors were attacked by the kidnappers, adding that the passengers in the luxurious bus were travelling from Imo State to

Lagos.

However, he said the Police have rescued three of the victims, adding that one Gerald Igboroka was yet to be found by the police.

Joseph disclosed that “from the information available to us, the suspected kidnappers who were 16 in number ambushed the three vehicles at Kajola.

“The three vehicles were said to be going to Lagos and they were all attacked. The Police shot on one Mrs Funke Olakunrin and she was confirmed dead immediately,” he added.

The PPRO who said the Police are on the trail of the kidnappers, assured that the victims would be rescued in no distant time.

He informed that none of the suspected kidnappers has been arrested, but efforts are on top gear to ensure their arrest, saying that the police have already condoned the location.