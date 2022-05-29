From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One of the suspected killers of Okechukwu Okoye who represented Aguata II Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly has reportedly been arrested.

He was said to have been nabbed on Sunday in Amichi community, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

The man whose name was given as Michael is said to be one of the commanders of the notorious criminal gang terrorising parts of the state.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, when contacted, said that he was not aware of such arrest but would find out what transpired.