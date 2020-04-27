Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One of the suspected killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the pan -Yoruba Socio cultural Organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti has tested positive for Corona Virus Disease. Two other persons including security personnel were also said to have tested positive to the deadly disease, making the number of COVID 19 patients in the state, six.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement personally signed yesterday confirmed the development. He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the facility of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) where he was kept has started and their specimen are being collected. Governor Akeredolu said that the suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape while on treatment. He will be manacled to the bed,” he said.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure had last week ordered four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin to be remanded at the Correctional Centre in Owo.