Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has intensified efforts to return Adamu Adamu, one of the suspected killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio cultural Organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti to Correctional centre after his treatment for COVID 19.

This is even as the Governor is lobbying the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to ensure that the suspect returns to the correctional centre.

The Governor who spoke at a press briefing in Akure yesterday said efforts are on top gear to return the suspect to the correctional centre to continue with his trial.

The murder suspect who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 has been certified negative after two successive tests in line with treatment and testing protocols of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Akeredolu said he had already contacted Aregbesola to hasten the return of the defendant to the Correctional Centre since according to him, charges have been read in respect of the case.

He said “It is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside an approved Correctional Centre. We are already discussing with the Minister of Interior on the need to move the suspect to the Correctional Centre. That is where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will in no distant time, direct appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the transfer of the suspect to the appropriate place,” he added.

The Governor expressed optimism that the trial of the suspects would continue unhindered, even as he described the two escape attempts of the suspects as worrisome.