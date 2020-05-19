Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has intensified efforts to return Adamu Adamu, one of the suspected killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio cultural Organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, to correctional centre after his treatment for COVID 19.

This is even as the governor is lobbying the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to ensure that the suspect returns to the correctional centre.

The governor who spoke at a press briefing in Akure yesterday said efforts are on top gear to return the suspect to the correctional centre to continue with his trial.