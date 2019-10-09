Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The news of the gruesome killing and dismembering of the body of the Commandant of Command Secondary School, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Commander Oluyemisi Ogundana, a few weeks ago has been trailed with controversies.

However, Benard Simon, the prime suspect in the killing and butchering of the mother of three, has disclosed what led to the killing of the senior naval officer who was his superior at their place of work.

He also admitted throwing Commander Ogundana’s mutilated body into a shallow well to evade suspicion. He, however, said he regretted his action.

The Kaduna State Police Command had paraded 50 suspected criminals including Simon who confessed to having single-handedly killed his unsuspecting victim after allegedly raping her.

But, he denied having canal knowledge of his superior officer either before or after killing her.

On the allegation that he engaged the service of another man, he stated that he killed Commander Ogundana alone, adding that he sneaked into her house at the Jaji Military Cantonment and hit her on the head with an iron rod.

“I killed Commander Ogundana alone. I sneaked into her house in the evening and hit her on the head with an iron rod.

“I killed her because she was cheating us in school. I am a teacher in the school; she was cheating us the staff under her. I killed her to set the whole staff of the school free from her cheats.

“There were some financial benefits she deprived us of. She denied me in particular of over N100,000. That is why I killed her to set myself and other staff free from her,” the 36-year-old Simon confessed