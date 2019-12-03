A suspected leader of a notorious criminal gang in Delta State, one Ekugbo Kingsley has met his waterloo following a shoot out with operatives of the state police command.

The deceased suspect and his gang members were believed to be responsible for series of kidnappings and robberies in Udu area of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya who confirmed the death of the suspect in a statement, said the deceased was believed to be responsible for the murder of one Lawrence Akpomiemie Ngozi Ijieh, former aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa last February before the 2019 general election.

Onowkpoyeya stated that the 27-year old deceased suspect was also believed to be responsible for the murders of one Obus Sophrum killed at Igbiki in August 2019, and one Oghene killed at Iyara, Warri three months ago, amongst others.

According to the police image maker, Ekugbo was trailed by the anti-kidnapping unit of the command to his hideout in Ubeji community where he opened fire on the operatives who responded swiftly with superior fire power.

“On sighting the police, the suspect opened fire and the police responded with superior fire power. In the ensuing gun battle, the suspect sustained gunshot wound.

“He was pursued, arrested and rushed to Police Clinic, Warri. Later confirmed dead in the hospital. One locally made pistol with three live cartridges were recovered from him,” she added.

She said the suspect has been on the blacklist of the command, and had been declared wanted for various crimes, adding that his corpse was deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary in Agbor for autopsy.