Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, yesterday disclosed that the command had made a number of arrests of suspected killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Although the police spokesman did not disclose the number of suspects in their custody, he said: “A number of people have been arrested and when it is time we shall parade the suspects.”

Explaining that the command was screening those arrested to know who among them committed the dastardly act, he stressed: “By the time we finish the screening, we will let the world know the perpetrators.”

He said that police operatives were still combing the forest searching for the perpetrators.

Olakunrin was killed last Friday by suspected Fulani herdsmen, along Ore-Shagamu expressway, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state