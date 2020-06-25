Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Modupe Nico-Clay of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere yesterday remanded two cousins Olamilekan (Goke) Oke, 33, and Akande Adeyinka, 27, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly attacking the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria, Gildas Tohouo, and stabbing his wife, Bernadett, to death at the couple’s residence on No. 1 Luggard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The defendants, who resides at 22, Elepe Street, Ikorodu and 12, Odunlami Street, Shomolu respectively, were arraigned before the court yesterday.

The defendants were docked on a eight – count charge, bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, unlawful assault, robbery, armed robbery and rape, preferred against them by Lagos State government.

Justice Nico-Clay remanded the defendants after they had taken their plea.

The prosecuting counsel was led by Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP,) Mrs Adeyinka Adeyemi.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the alleged offences on December 8, 2019.

Onigbanjo said that the incident took place at about 7.30pm, at flat 7A, No 1, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.