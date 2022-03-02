From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The prime suspect in the killing of a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, has arrived Osogbo, Osun State, for trial, The Sun has gathered.

It was gathered that Adedoyin arrived alongside six other suspects who are staff of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, where the deceased had lodged before his eventual death.

The trial that was slated for Thursday would be heard at court 1 before the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

The counsel to the deceased’s family, Femi Falana, had demanded the matter should be transferred to Osun State after the suspect had been arraigned before Federal High Court, Abuja by the Police.

Adedoyin was alleged of unlawful interference with the corpse while Adedeji Adesola, Magdalena Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle wouod be standing trial on seven-count of conspiracy, attempted murder, murder, altering of receipt among others before the case was struck out on February 7th 2022.

The Osun Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that the trial of the suspects will commence on Thursday.