From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Military troops have arrested a suspected gunman and mastermind of last December deadly attack on Zangon Kataf community of Kaduna State.

Seven persons were killed, 13 houses burnt and several properties destroyed in the said attack.

However, the suspect was reported to have been trailed to a village in a neighbouring state, where he was arrested in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan: “Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have reported the arrest in a neighbouring state of one Shehu Musa, a suspected bandit and gunman.

“The arrest was based on a tip-off, following careful investigations into last December’s deadly attack in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government area, in which seven persons were killed, 13 houses burnt and several properties destroyed.

“According to the report, the suspect was trailed to a village in a neighbouring state, where he was arrested in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

“Expressing satisfaction at the report of the arrest, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and security agencies for sustaining diligent investigations and urged them to pursue all relevant leads to closure.

“The suspect remains in the troops’ custody as investigations continue.”