Suspected miscreants on Monday attacked and disrupted a peaceful protest organised by a coalition of civil society groups over the continued detention of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

The activists had gathered at the National Human Rights Commission in Maitama, Abuja, to present a letter to the chairman of the commission when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

The youths descended on one of the coalition leaders, Deji Adeyanju, as the other campaigners and journalists scampered for safety.

This is Deji Adeyanju. Beaten for calling for justice. Nigeria literally suppresses your hope either as an active citizen or as an observer. Nigeria, why? pic.twitter.com/HnLCBJCQaH — Royalty (@royaltyuso) December 23, 2019

Adeyanju sustained some injuries and was subsequently rescued from his assailants.

He is presently being treated at an unidentified hospital.

(The Punch)