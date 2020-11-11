Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A suspected armed robber was on Tuesday night lynched to death by angry youths in Makurdi, the Benue State capital after his attempt to dispossess a motorcyclist of his motorcycle at gunpoint failed.

The suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a motorcyclist of his motorcycle at gunpoint was reportedly killed and burnt to ashes by youths around 11pm near the Art Council junction.

It was gathered that the suspect had posed as a passenger and engaged the services of the motorcyclist popularly known as Okada rider at about 11:00pm to convey him somewhere along Geroge Akume way in Makurdi.

Our source disclosed that while on the way, the suspect suddenly pulled out a gun and ordered the Okada rider to take him to wherever he (suspect) directed him.

“But while on their way, Okada man sighted some vigilante men ahead and rode his motorcycle straight into their midst. Apparently shocked by the turn of events, the suspected armed robber disembarked and took to his heels while trying to escape.

“But as he was running away, the alarm raised by the Okada man had attracted some youths who pursued after him and eventually caught him close to the Art Council Theater area where they killed him instantly,” our source who pleaded anonymity said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene confirmed the report, saying it happened about 11pm on Tuesday.

Anene said the suspect disguised as passenger and tried to dispossess the motorcyclist off his motorcycle at gunpoint.

She explained that the alarm raised by the Okada rider attracted the attention of some youths nearby where the incident occurred who pursued the suspect to the point where he was killed and burnt to ashes before the arrival of the police.