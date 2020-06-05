Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 29-year-old married woman, Azeezat Dhikirullahi, carrying seven months old pregnancy, was on Friday morning found dead with her head smashed with a stone in her room in Ijefun, a suburb community, near Ojoo, Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, by suspected ritual killers.

The dead body of the pregnant woman was discovered barely four days after one 19-year-old student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, was also said to have been raped and killed in Kara area of Akinyele community, Ibadan.

Azeezat reportedly got married to her husband three years ago and she returned from Kano State few months ago, where she had spent sometimes with her husband before returning to Ibadan.

Chairman of the Ijefun Landlord Association, Alhaji Taiwo Adeyemo, stated that Azeezat was killed with a big stone inside her room, adding that the deceased returned from Kano in February, where her husband, Dhikirullahi, just secured an employment, after completing his one year mandatory National Youth Service Corps programme.

Mother-in-law of the deceased, who introduced herself as Mrs Idiat Hamzat, explained that she came to the house of the deceased to check her, but she met her daughter-in-law in the pool of her blood as her head has been smashed with a very big stone, adding that she raised the alarm on the discovery.

Sister-in-law to the deceased, Shakirat Oladokun, said the incident came to her as a rude shock, and called on security agents to assist the family to track down the culprits, describing the deceased as gentle and highly religious woman, who minded her business during her lifetime.

Policemen from Ojoo and Moniya divisional headquarters that were informed about the incident, reportedly to came to the scene and took the corpse and the stone that was used to smash her head away, fuelling suspicion that the perpetrators of the dastardly act might be serial ritual killers like the defeated ‘Badoo Boys’ of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni; and Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, on Friday visited the scenes of the crime at Ijefun and Kara area of Akinyele community, vowing to work harmoniously to arrest killers of the pregnant woman, and Barakat Bello.

They urged residents of the two communities to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the police for safety of lives and property.