From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A suspected ritualist arrested and detained by the Ondo State Police command who was simply identified as Olayiwola has allegedly died.

Olayiwola was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for unlawful possession of fresh human head and was subsequently paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran.

Olayiwola, who was paraded alongside eight other suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from murder, kidnapping to cultism allegedly died at the police clinic in Akure, the state capital.

Olayiwola, who claimed to be an herbalist with over 50 years experience, said he bought the fresh human head from one of his customers for N60,000 in order to use it for money making ritual.

He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure that he enjoys a better life, saying that he did not have any regret for using a human head for ritual purposes.

He refused to give the name of his accomplices, saying he wanted to be rich just as his counterparts.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, who paraded the suspect, said the Police received information that a self acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, a suspected ritualist, was about to receive a consignment suspected to be a human head.

Oyediran said the Police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale Area of Oka in Ondo town.

He added that a fresh human head was found in his custody.

But on Sunday, a police source, who did not want his name in print, said the ritualist, who was apprehended at Oka, Ondo West Local Government, slumped at Special Anti-cultist Section of the state police command, located along FUTA road in Akure.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death of the suspect, but did not give details of what led to his death.