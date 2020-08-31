Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Pandemonium broke out in Owa-Alero community, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State following the discovery of the remains of a 17-year old girl. Her lifeless body was discovered at a hip of sand, few meters from her house with a bottle of soft drink and a packet of chin-chin close to her. The deceased teenager had left home the previous night to purchase some snack but never returned only for her lifeless body to be found.

Although no part of her body was missing, a pipe was however inserted at her ribs where her assailants had stabbed her, fuelling speculations that she was a victim of vicious ritualists.

Local sources told our correspondent that the assailants might have used the pipe to drain her blood through the opening at the rib region, adding that there was no drop of blood at the scene where she was found.

Said to be a virgin, locals suspected that she was a victim of an organised crime, describing the incident as ungodly and unprecedented in the community.