From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown persons suspected to be money ritualists have allegedly pluck out the pair of eyes of an unidentified lady in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The corpse of the victim believed to be in her mid-20s was reportedly dumped by the suspected ritualists along Ubulu-Unor Road where it was discovered with the empty eye sockets.

Some passers-by discovered the corpse just by the road side, and raised alarm which attracted community vigilantes.

The alarm also attracted residents who stormed the scene to catch a glimpse of the mutilated body.

“Some people who passed along the road that early morning saw the corpse of the girl and raised alarm and many people rushed down to see for themselves.

“When we got there, we saw the girl, wearing jean trousers and a white top.

“Her face was covered in blood, and her two eyes were no more. You can see her eye socket empty,” a source said.

It was learnt that the local vigilante invited the police who evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

Edafe said community youths who discovered the corpse of the slain lady with both eyes missing, adding that the matter was already being investigated.