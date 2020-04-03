Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Umuike-Ndiowerre community in Ihitte Uboma council area of Imo State are presently at the mercy of God as suspected ritualists frequently besiege the agrarian community, killing so far three indigenes.

Commissioner for Special Projects, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem who is an indigene of the area narrated to newsmen the ugly trend in his community.

According to him, the modus operandi of the hoodlums is attacking their victims in their farmlands.

However, while appealing to the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowara to come to their rescue, he informed that six suspects had already been captured and handed over to the police.

The commissioner narrated that “three persons were killed in my community, specifically in Umuchaku Uhuala, another one at Umuodoma Alaocha. Two of the people killed were dumped in a hole where the bodies were found.

“The third person was killed at Mbaraocha Umuike, when she went to the farm. These killings were carried out a month ago. Again, these killers who came from outside the local government, stormed my community again on Thursday.

“Six of them came in a bus and when they arrived the same area, they attempted to abduct a man called Rufus in his farm. While they were struggling with him to push him into the waiting bus, the wife raised the alarm which attracted our community members.

“That was how these suspected ritualistic were apprehended. Four of them were apprehended at the scene while two escaped but were later arrested after our people combed the bushes. They were handed over to the police for further investigation because we believe that these same people may have been involved in the killings going on in our community.

“So we are appealing to the new CP in the state to investigate the six persons arrested thoroughly so we can get to the root of these killings in the community. We want to know their sponsors and why they have unleashed mayhem in our community. And of course those involved must be prosecuted,” he stated.

234 8033726131