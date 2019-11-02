TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives, when gunmen suspected to be sea pirates yesterday, attacked three passenger boats en-route Port Harcourt, from Billie in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen attacked boats and carted away property belonging to passengers.

It was further gathered that the attackers dropped passengers of the first two boats in the creeks and escaped with their belongings.

Sources from Bille community said the third boat sent to rescue the passengers was riddled with bullets from the bandits.

Confirming the incident, Chairman, Bille Community Trust/ Degema 1 Cluster Board, George Ogunga, said some passengers sustained wounds during the attack.

He called on government to beef up security along the Bille / Port Harcourt waterways to curtail the spate of criminal activities in the area.

However, Chairman of Rivers Maritime Association , Jumbo Jonah, who confirmed the story to journalists, said persons lost their lives in the incident.

He said that sea pirates have been attacking boat passengers along the waterways in Bonny , Degema and other coastal local government areas.

The state police command is yet to confirm the incident.