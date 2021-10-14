From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police have arrested a yet to be identified man for allegedly shooting to disperse guests at a party in Oba-Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The man, who is said to be at large, allegedly stormed the venue of the party and started shooting sporadically to disperse the guests when he saw his girlfriend with another man.

Although no life was lost in the incident, many of the guests at the venue of the party were said to have sustained injuries as they ran for safety.

A source, who identified the suspect as a security man, explained that he traced his lover to the venue of the party, where she allegedly was in the company of another man.

The source said: “The suspect is a security man, but we don’t know the organisation he works for because he was not in uniform. He traced his girlfriend who was with another man to the party. I think it was out of anger that he brought out a gun and started to shoot sporadically when he saw the lady with another man. The shooting sent all the guests away, including his girlfriend and the party ended abruptly.”

Another source claimed that the suspect was an officer of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, while some said he is a serving policeman attached to the area.

But when contacted, the state Commander of the Amotekun corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, denied the claim, saying the suspect was not his officer as he did not receive such a report.

He said: “I am not aware of the incident and I didn’t have any report of such from the Akoko area. The suspect is not one of us, you know there are many security agencies, but I’m sure he is not one of the Amotekun corps.

A police source said the case has been transferred to the state police headquarters in Akure for further investigation. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying that investigations had commenced on the matter.

