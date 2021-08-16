From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A suspected serial rapist, Stephen Ojo has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state after allegedly raping Fatima Yahaya who was sent on an errand. The suspect was alleged to have raped many teenagers in Ore and its environs.

Ojo was also accused of raping three women who were working in their farms after he had threatened to kill them with a cutlass.

The suspect, it was gathered, raped the women on different days when they were working in their farms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect would be prosecuted after investigations have been concluded.

Salami said:“On August 5, Oluwakemi Isaac of Tajudeen Street in Ore came to Ore Police Station and reported that on the same date she sent her daughter, Fatima Yahaya, on an errand.

“On her way there, Stephen Ojo saw her, grabbed and dragged her into the bush and raped her.

“After the suspect was arrested at Ore Police Station, three women came and identified him as the one who raped them at their different farmlands with the aid of a cutlass,” he stated.