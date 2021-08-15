From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A suspected serial rapist, Stephen Ojo has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state after allegedly raping one Fatima Yahaya who was sent on an errand.

The suspect was alleged to have raped many teenagers in Ore and its environs.

Ojo was also accused of raping three women who were working in their farm after he had threatened to kill them with a cutlass.

The suspect, it was gathered, raped the women on different days when they were working in their farms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect will be prosecuted after the police investigations must have been concluded.

Salami said “On the 5th of August, 2021, one Oluwakemi Isaac of Tajudeen Street in Ore came to Ore Police Station and reported that on same date she sent her daughter, Fatima Yahaya on errand, on her way going, one Stephen Ojo saw her, grabbed and dragged her into the bush and raped her.

“After the suspect was arrested at Ore Police Station, three women came and reported against him as the one who raped them at their different farmlands with the aid of a cutlass,” he added.