Suspected thugs, Tuesday night attacked the campaign office of the Ondo State deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Director-General of Ajayi’s campaign organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, who confirmed the attack, lamented that attacks on their campaign offices of the candidate have become worrisome in recent time.

He said suspected thugs have been threatening the lives and properties of members of the ZLP and other parties in various parts of the state.

“They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji . They also destroyed Agboola Ajayi’s billboards at our campaign office in Akure. They destroyed our flags and posters in Idanre. They attacked leaders of another party during their Local Government meeting in Owo. I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October 10 governorship election in the state”, he said.

Ademujimi called on security agencies to live up to their responsibility before the opposition parties are forced to act in self-defence.

The security personnel attached to the office, Mr Gbenga Olayoriju, said the thugs, numbering about five came in a vehicle branded with the name of one of the political parties, shot sporadically into the air to scare people before they destroyed party’s billboards and other valuables within the premises.