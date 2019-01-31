Hoodlums suspected to be working for a rival party have attacked the campaign train of the Lagos State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jimi Agbaje, in Iba area of the state.

Agbaje was at the palace of the traditional ruler of the area to pay homage during his campaign tour.

The youths who were gathered at a mini secretariat of the PDP located along Oriba Drive in the town for a rally, initially tried preventing Agbaje and his entourage from accessing the Oba’s Palace.

Agbaje and his team were later allowed to pass through after some dialogue with members of the campaign team.

As Agbaje and his team were leaving the palace after few minutes interaction with the Oba, the youths regrouped. They shouted insults and threw stones at Agbaje’s convoy.

The back windshield of the Coaster bus conveying journalists and some PDP supporters was broken.

It took the combined efforts of elders, residents, and personnel of the Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps (LNSC) stationed around the area to prevent complete chaos.

Earlier inside the Oba’s palace, Agbaje told the royal father that he visited to ask for his support and those of his people at the polls.

Agbaje noted that he polled a high number of votes during the governorship election in 2015 and urged the people to turn out en masse and cast their votes for the PDP on March 2.

He said it was by voting the PDP during the governorship election that Lagos State will be liberated from oppression and slavery.

Replying, Oba Oseni urged Agbaje and other governorship candidates to shun do-or-die politics and play the game with love.

He said politicians must shun violence and know that they were seeking to govern people insisting “you cannot become governor to govern dead people,” adding that God will decide the best candidate to govern Lagos state.