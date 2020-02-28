Tony Osauzo, Benin

Suspected thugs believed to be agents of the chairman of Owan East Local Government Area in Edo State, Andy Osigwe, have disrupted an orientation programme said to have been facilitated by the lawmaker representing Owan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, as part of his zonal intervention programme for the people.

The action is seen by many as a fall-out of the crisis in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The programme was a three-day sensitization programme on drug abuse for youths in Owan Federal Constituency holding at the Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education.

It was being carried out in part by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Federal Ministry of Information

The event was in its third and final day when suspected thugs reportedly invaded the venue and drove both the participants and organizers away with some sustaining injuries.

Speaking to journalists, the legislative aide to Ihonvbere, Ekundayo Bright, said, “it is quite unfortunate that Owan has become experimental grounds for the practice of executive rascality.

“Despite the total neglect and marginalization of Owan by the Godwin Obaseki Administration through his actions, ensures Owan Federal Constituency remains backward in terms of infrastructural development and do not benefit from policies and programmes that will better the life of the constituents”, he said.

But speaking in his reaction, Osigwe said the council was not informed of the event and because of that, he ordered security operatives and not hoodlooms as being, alleged, to lock up the venue.

“Is it proper for them to organise such a programe without informing me? What if something goes wrong? It was security agencies that drew my attention to the presence of people in that place; they did not inform us. Am I not supposed to even attend with my executive and add colour to the event as the chief security office of the council? Is that how things are done”, he queried.

