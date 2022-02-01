From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state secretariat of the People Democratic Party (PDP) was on Monday night set ablaze by some suspected political thugs in the state.

The PDP state office which is along Bachi road as well as Atiku House were both set on fire which damages documents, chairs and other valuables.

According to Muntari Yau Kulsi, a staunch supporter of the PDP, the office was set on fire at around 1:30 am. He told Daily Sun that the secretariat was up and running on till 1:20 am that he left the office.

When asked about the origin or source of the fire Kulsi laughed and said, “the source is All Progressives Congress (APC) and its people. Both offices that are about four kilometres away from each other cannot naturally catch fire at once”.

“Our guys here saw the thugs, they came in three cars with several weapons, the security guard stationed at the office were overpowered by the thugs and had to run for their lives,” he said.

He explained that while men of the fire service close to the office battle to control the inferno, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Pantami division was quickly at the scene.

He said, “we are just waiting for our leaders to decide on what to do, but we all knew people that did this and we go after them”.

As of the time of filing this report the PDP is said to have initiated a plan to embark on a protest to seek justice, while also, the Atiku Campaign Organization is preparing to address the public and disclose possible actions to be taken.

More Details Later…