A yet to be identified young man has been electrocuted while allegedly attempting to vandalize an Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Electric Transformer.

The young man whom according to police would be about 25-year-old was said to have been found lifeless at the EEDC transformer located at Obinagu-Nchatancha, Emene, Enugu state at about .20pm on Monday.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) said the lifeless body of the suspect was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman has directing the launch of a thorough discreet investigation into the incident.

AbdurRahman has also urged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and to promptly report suspected persons in and around public facilities and critical assets to the nearest Police Station.