Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man was on Monday electrocuted in Asaba, Delta State while allegedly attempting to vandalise an energised electric transformer.

The deceased whose identity could not be verified immediately, was said to be a father of three.

The incident happened along High Court Road, behind Government House, Asaba.

An eyewitness who bemoaned the gory sight, said the deceased got electrocuted the night before, while trying to vandalise equipment in the transformer.

According to the eyewitness, the suspected vandal, until his death, engaged in unskilled labour to cater for his family.

It was further learnt that the deceased was allegedly retrenched by an electricity company from where he had learnt the skills of tempering with electrical installations.

But some sympathisers decried the poor network of security in the area, suggesting that the deceased had accomplices in the illegal act.

The state government had recently embarked on some levels of sensitisation specifically to warn the public on the ills and grave consequences of vandalising electrical installations meant to serve the public.