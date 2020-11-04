The National President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Iju Tony Nwabunike, has saidthat suspects, arrested in connection with the attack on the association’s headquarters in Amuwo Odofin, have been charged to court. Recall that on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the ANLCA headquarters was invaded by the armed thugs numbering over 40. They broke into the edifice, chased away staff and carted away valuable documents, cash among other items.

The alleged criminals who were fully armed with guns, machete, charms matcheted a Police Inspector, who was rushed to the hospital, when the police arrived the scene to restore normalcy. Nwabunike disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that the association would be following the process as the law takes its course.

According to him, ANLCA as a law-abiding institution would refrain from commenting on the matter, which is in court, saying as doing so will be subjudice.

He said the National Executive Committee (NECOM) is further carrying out its independent investigation to truly ascertain the level of collateral damage to the association’s facilities, with a view to quantifying the destruction done in monetary terms, including cash stolen by the hoodlums. “The gestapo styled invasion, which took everyone working in the secretariat unawares, resulted in robbery, looting and destruction of the association’s properties while the invaders searched for Iju Tony Nwabunike, National President and other members of the NECOM. To say that we, the NECOM members, escaped death, is stating the obvious because the attackers were out for our lives.

“Our move for evaluation was stalled by recent protests and curfew that slowed down activities throughout Lagos state and other parts of the country. The Leadership of ANLCA under my watch is not and will never be cowed or trapped in the Shenanigans of disgruntled elements who are bent on destroying the oldest and most organized Customs Brokers organization in Nigeria,” he said.

As such, he said the NECOM is not leaving any stone unturned as is has petitioned relevant government security agencies to ensure that those criminally minded elements who carried out the mayhem on the association’s secretariat and their sponsors are made to face full wrath of the law.

He added: “Our association under my watch will continue to carry our legitimate duties as enshrined in the ANLCA Supreme Constitution and we call on all our members across the country to go about their normal businesses without fear, intimidation or allowing themselves to be incited against the legitimate leadership of the association.